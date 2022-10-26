Platform Housing Group expands into Oxfordshire

Work has begun on a substantial housing development in Carterton in Oxfordshire that will see 200 homes provided for people to live in the area.

Platform Housing Group have begun work at the site at Milestone Road which has been provided by West Oxfordshire District Council and will be developed by United Living. It represents the group’s largest site in the area to date and the continuation of their strong start of their strategic partnership with Homes England.

Over the next four years, the new homes will be made available through Platform’s different affordable options. 105 of the homes will be available to rent, 12 as rent to buy and 83 through the increasingly popular shared ownership scheme. This allows people to purchase a share of their home and then pay a rent on the rest with the option to increase that share up to 100%.



Amongst those visiting the site was MP for Witney and West Oxford Robert Courts who said,

“It was a pleasure to visit the site in Carterton which will provide much needed affordable homes for local people. It was encouraging to see work getting underway and useful to learn more about how this development will benefit local people and the wider area in Carterton. I look forward to following progress closely.”



Group Chief Executive of Platform Elizabeth Froude said,

“It’s been fantastic to see the site today where we’ll be able to provide much needed affordable housing for the area. We look forward to offering people real opportunities to live in the area and even buy a home that is quality and affordable. With 200 different homes, we are delighted to be offering such a large site for our partners at West Oxfordshire District Council who have been fully committed to these options to help with the growth of the area. I’d also like to thank our developers United Living and Homes England for their help in delivering this development.”

Carl Rylett Cabinet Member for Planning and Sustainable Development at West Oxfordshire District Council said, “It’s good to see this site come forward for development; affordable housing is greatly needed in West Oxfordshire. We identified the site through the Council’s Local Plan, and granted planning permission in 2020. We are fully committed as a council to bringing forward sites for affordable housing development, and this development will make a real difference to the community.”

Neil Farmery, Construction Director, United Living New Homes, said: “We are delighted to have started building work at Milestone Road. Working collaboratively with Platform Housing Group, we look forward to delivering high-quality, affordable new homes that will provide a welcome housing boost to the local community.”

The diginitaries took in a site tour as part of the visit today and got to find out how much the development will benefit people in the area from members of Platform’s communities department, who spoke about the services and support they give their customers.