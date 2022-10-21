Playground installed as Sheffield’s new city centre park takes shape

Pound’s Park in Sheffield city centre is quickly taking shape with the installation of a new children’s play area this month.

Heralded as the flagship green space in Sheffield City Council’s Heart of the City development scheme, Pound’s Park will be located on the former fire station site between Rockingham Street, Wellington Street and Carver Street.

The park will provide an attractive, safe and fully accessible destination that adds a mix of experiences for playing, relaxing and socialising. To help attract more families into the city centre and encourage them to stay for longer periods of time, a high-quality playground is located at the heart of the plans.

It will feature two large pyramid towers – with the tallest standing at 11 metres, stainless steel slides, climbing structures, playhouses, seesaw, wheelchair-accessible play equipment and much, much more.

A long water channel dotted with multiple dams and interactive play elements will also flow between the Pyramid Towers and across the site.

The playground will offer fully inclusive play, with a sand-play platform for wheelchair users, accessible points for children to engage with the water pumps, and various touch and sound sensory items to be explored.

Sympathetically designed to complement the city centre’s other key outdoor spaces, the playground is handcrafted predominantly using Mountain Larch – a durable wood that can withstand decades of harsh climates.

Working alongside the Council’s landscape architects and Henry Boot Construction, Sheffield-based playground specialists, Timberplay, are carrying out the installation work throughout October. The family-run firm has over 20 years of experience, having installed the celebrated Princess Diana Memorial Playground in London, as well as local projects at Meadowhall Shopping Centre and Heeley People’s Park.

Paul Collings, Owner and Managing Director of Timberplay, said:

“Everyone at Timberplay is extremely proud to be involved in such a landmark project for Sheffield City Centre and one that is very important to us all, as a local company. It is amazing to see Sheffield City Council invest in creating such an incredible green space that uses high-quality, sustainable and natural materials throughout.

“Working alongside the Council and Henry Boot Construction has been a pleasure from design through to the current installation. We would like to commend Sheffield City Council for their innovative thinking on reimagining our city centre in these rapidly changing times, with shopping habits and living choices in such a state of flux. We cannot wait to see the park open and see children having fun in what we believe will be a world-class facility for the people of Sheffield.”

Pound’s Park will also boast an impressive three-by-eight-metre climbing boulder, which was installed earlier this year and continues the space’s emphasis on public play and interaction.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, Co-Chair Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, Sheffield City Council, said:

“We are continuing to develop truly unique and high-quality public and green spaces in the city centre, bringing The Outdoor City ethos right into the heart of Sheffield.

“It’s exciting to see the large play park going up. We know how hugely popular the Peace Gardens are and Pound’s Park will provide us with another world class focal point for families to enjoy. It will also prioritise pedestrians and cyclists, increase biodiversity and help support the physical and mental wellbeing of city centre visitors, workers and residents.”

Tony Shaw, Managing Director at Henry Boot Construction – the park’s overarching construction contractor, added:

“With more people choosing to live and work in the city centre, we understand the importance that public spaces and green landscaping play in enhancing people’s experiences and wellbeing. This is especially true for families with young children. So, as a local company ourselves, it’s been great to work with Timberplay and see their exciting playground design come to life.”

Named after Sheffield’s first Chief Fire Officer, Superintendent John Charles Pound, Pound’s Park is being funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority through the Government’s Getting Building Fund.

Work on the park is expected to complete early in 2023.



