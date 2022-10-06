Prologis announces major speculative developments across three strategic locations

Following a recent flurry of acquisitions within the UK, Prologis, a leading owner and developer of logistics real estate, has announced three strategic developments across the Midlands and the South East. The projects at Prologis Park Midpoint, located in Birmingham, Prologis Park West London and Prologis Park Brooklands in Weybridge , bringing the total amount of land under development by Prologis UK for the logistics industry to 2.4 million sq. ft.

Ground has been broken at Prologis Park Midpoint, one of the UK’s most successful logistics parks, with the new unit, DC6, under construction as part of a speculative development project. On completion, the new 163,754 sp. ft. distribution centre will bring the total floorspace of logistics properties at the park to over 1.6 million sq. ft.

Prologis Park Midpoint is situated in the logistics “Golden Triangle” in the Midlands – a prime location to support growing supply chain needs. The park is situated just eight miles from central Birmingham and has access to 11 motorway junctions within five miles, providing vital accessibility for national and urban distribution.

As demands within the ecommerce sector continue to grow, there has been an increased focus on the need for more high-density urban hubs to provide greater last-mile capabilities. In response to the growing needs of the industry, Prologis has broken ground on two key development areas within Greater London.

Strategically positioned to ensure access the major consumer markets within West and Central London, and Thames Valley, Prologis Park West London is located on the doorstep of Heathrow Airport and within four miles of the M25. The two new units, DC5 (195,719 sq. ft.) and DC6 (143,849 sq. ft.), are due to finish construction in Spring 2023.

Likewise, Prologis Park Brooklands DC1 is situated in a proven last-mile delivery location, serving Central and South London, with easy access to the M25, M3 and A3. The new 124,401 sq. ft. logistics facility draws upon a large and skilled labour pool from Weybridge and surrounding areas.

Both Prologis Park West London and Prologis Park Brooklands are designed and built to meet the demands of high-performance operations.

As well as being Grade A logistics and manufacturing facilities,all three developments will be certified net zero carbon in construction, with the new facilities targeted to achieve BREEAM-rated ‘Excellent’, a mark of Prologis’ ongoing environmental credentials. In addition, the units will be kitted out with EV infrastructure for the benefit of customers with green fleets.

Paul Weston, Regional Head at Prologis UK, said: “Our development projects benefit from the excellent support of local councils and other stakeholders right from the start. Not only do these speculative developments show the strength and confidence we have in the sector, but also the exemplify the innovative ways in which the industry can support its ongoing growth. We’ve listened to the market, and to our customers, and are actively pushing forward development plans to support areas of growth, such as last-mile and urban delivery.

“We’re immensely proud of the development projects that are ongoing across the country, and these new units are expected to generate a high level of interest and bring an array of benefits for the local economy and communities.”