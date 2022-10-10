PUBLIC CONSULTATION LAUNCHING ON PLANS TO REGENERATE AREA AROUND NORTHAMPTON TRAIN STATION

Views are being sought on a scheme that will transform the station gateway and enable more people to travel sustainably by train.

blocwork – a partnership between Network Rail and bloc Group – is hosting a public consultation ahead of the submission of a planning application on its proposals to regenerate an area surrounding Northampton Train Station.

The plans will see a new multi-storey car park constructed to allow for an increase in passengers using the station. Once complete, a further two sites will then be developed in a second phase which will provide a hotel and new homes. These will be developed on the area of land where the existing surface and deck car park currently sit. A covered walkway is also planned for pedestrians travelling between the station and the car park.

The site currently consists of two areas of open surface car-parking, alongside an adjoining single deck car park. The current parking provision fails to meet demand resulting in many people choosing instead to commute to London and other areas by car rather than by train, despite the town enjoying good rail links that offer far more environmentally sustainable journeys and the opportunity for commuters to avoid road traffic congestion.

The current use of the whole area for parking means the area lacks vibrancy and can feel unwelcoming. The new proposals will change this and deliver a new gateway into Northampton. The new homes and hotel are intended to bring more people to the station area, helping to stimulate the local economy and facilities around the station, while making the area feel more welcoming by day and night.

The new car park, to be built ahead of the hotel and apartments in a first phase, will increase the total amount of parking available, improving the capacity for people to travel by train, while also providing a new modern parking facility. By constructing the new car park first, parking provision for the station can be maintained throughout the delivery period of the project.

As part of the regeneration of the site, new public realm improvements, such as new planting and paving, are planned to improve the access to the station and passenger access to the wider project.

Commenting on the proposals, Chris Byrne from Network Rail said:

“It’s really exciting to be able to share these plans with local people so they can shape how we transform the area around Northampton station and make it fit for the future. We know that there have long been calls for better parking at the station and with the railway at the centre of this redevelopment we believe it will encourage more people to make long distance journeys by using the greenest form of public transport and encourage passengers to make more sustainable travel choices.”

The consultation will run from Monday 10 October to Friday 28 October 2022. A consultation website is available to view the plans and provide feedback at www.northamptonstationgateway.co.uk and an email address is also available for people to comment or ask questions (info@northamptonstationgateway.co.uk).

The team will be on hand to answer questions about the plans between 3pm and 7pm on the concourse level at Northampton Station on Monday 17 October. The consultation displays will then remain in situ until Sunday 23 October.

We want to hear local people’s views on our plans for the Northampton Station Gateway. You can leave feedback by: