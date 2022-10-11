Reading’s Property Community Raises Funds

People involved heavily in the local property community in Reading have recently completed a 20-mile sponsored walk along the Thames Towpath, managing to raise over £5,000 for Prostate Cancer UK. The was was organised and sponsored by Mike Feasey, Relationship Director at Secure Trust Bank Real Estate Finance, following the company’s decision to nominate Prostate Cancer UK as its charity of the year.

“Our Real Estate Ramble was a great success, both in terms of giving colleagues from our industry a chance to network in a much more dynamic way than we might do usually, but most importantly in raising funds for a very worthy cause,” said Mike Feasey.

“I’d like to thank everyone who joined us for their efforts on the day, and to those who made generous donations before, during and after the walk. We’re already in discussions about our next charity initiative and hope to add to the amount raised so far.”

Part of the Real Estate Ramble was a team of employees from the Real Estate Finance division of Secure Trust Bank, located in Reading’s Abbey Gardens. The team led the group, comprising 16 colleagues and representatives from local partner businesses, on the walk from Goring to Henley-on-Thames. Starting at Pierreponts Café in Goring and finishing at The Angel on the Bridge pub in Henley-on-Thames, the walk took the group just over seven hours, including a lunch stop at the bank’s Reading office.

Part of the team were representatives from Reading-based solicitors, Field Seymour Parkes; Thames Valley based property investor and developer, Winslade Group; and law firms, Acuity Law and Clyde & Co, all joining Secure Trust Bank Real Estate Finance in their mission to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with a 70 year trading track record. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands, and had an average of 983 employees (full‐ time equivalent) as at 30 June 2022.

