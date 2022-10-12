Removals Company Looking for Partners

A recently launched innovative removals company has announced it is on the hunt for partners that would help it increase its services and offering across the UK. With a high demand from homeowners and renters, the experts need transport and logistics operators that want to join them on this journey by offering local storage and removal services as part of their partnership.

“Convenience and transparency is what makes our service stand out ahead of the competition. Homeowners and renters are time poor which is why we’ve taken the admin and pricing online. Upfront pricing means the customer knows exactly how much they’ll be spending on removals, and being online rather than lengthy phone calls means this can be booked out of hours, when busy urban dwellers are more likely to have time to spare,” commented Will Edwards, CEO at Lovespace, the removals company.

“We aim to keep costs low. If a customer is moving from a studio apartment, they’d expect to pay from around £259 and from a two bed property, they’d be looking at prices from £359.”

Faced with a high demand from urban dwellers, including renters, young professionals, and families, Lovespace launched its removals services earlier this year to make life easier and has since seen a monthly increase of both customers looking for removal services and partners keen to get on board. One of the biggest advantages when using their services is the online booking process that comes with an upfront price instantly.

“Competitive pricing and flexibility is vital for our customer and also for our partners. For those that want to work alongside us, we can be flexible on when they can carry out removals, pay promptly and rates will be agreed ahead of any removals jobs,” added Will.

“Being transparent with both customers and partners is important to us as a business. Money is tight for most people at the moment so being clear in pricing and payments to partners is essential in building trust and a good working relationship.”

Lovespace offers a UK-wide removals service with convenient online booking and an upfront price, on top of its storage with collection and delivery service, which can help renters and homeowners make the most of their space at home.

