Reynaers confirmed as headline sponsor for Façade 2022 Design and Engineering Awards

Reynaers Aluminium UK further reinforces its commitment to spearheading excellence in the design and engineering of façade systems by confirming its role as headline sponsor for the Façade 2022 Design and Engineering Awards.

The prestigious awards, organised by the Society of Façade Engineering (SFE) and the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineering (CIBSE), will run directly after the Zak World of Facades London conference, which will play host to close to 1000 façade specialists from across the world.

Taking place on 3 November 2022 at the Hilton Park Lane London, the awards recognise and reward excellence and achievements in façade engineering.

Dan Gleeson, Head of Commercial Sales at Reynaers Aluminium UK explains:

“The façade industry is host to some fantastic talent that has delivered some of the world’s most striking buildings. So, we are delighted to take on the role as headline sponsor for such an important awards initiative in the sector. We’re also committed to championing and supporting the importance of such a specialist discipline and being involved in this year’s awards gives us the opportunity to do just that.

“We strive, as a company, to support building design and construction professionals to achieve the most innovative and sustainable façades possible. This means that not only do our products offer extensive design freedom, but we also work hard to ensure ease of compliance with environmental regulations.

“We’re particularly looking forward to presenting the ‘UK Project of the Year – Sustainability Award’ on the evening. Having recently launched our ‘Reynaers Act’ sustainability strategy committing to science-based targets for 2030 completion, sustainability is a subject we’d very much like to champion.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to wish those shortlisted for an award all the best and I look forward to raising a glass to everyone on the evening.”



For further information about Reynaers visit www.reynaers.co.uk and to find out more about the awards and their sponsors, visit www.sfecompetition.org/sponsors