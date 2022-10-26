Roann Limited secures South Yorkshire development contract with Barratt Homes

Wakefield-based granite and quartz worktop supplier, Roann Limited, has been selected as the exclusive kitchen worktop supplier for the David Wilson Homes, Penning Ridge housing development in South Yorkshire.

The national housebuilder, David Wilson Homes, is part of the Barratt Developments PLC Group and selected Roann Limited to supply 400 houses with the Consentino Silestone range as part of a worktop upgrade option for house buyers.

Surrounded by stunning countryside, the Penning Ridge housing development will feature both three and four-bedroom luxury homes and is located in a highly-sought after location in the heart of South Yorkshire, in Penistonne.

Residents will be able to benefit from a great range of local amenities and easily access major towns and cities with the M1, located just three miles away.

Roann Limited has previously worked alongside David Wilson Homes but this project marks the first within the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Sheffield region.

Speaking about the project, Scott Wharton, the Sales Director at Roann Limited said: “As a Yorkshire based business, we are excited to be working on a Yorkshire-based project. Penning Ridge is located near the beautiful Penistone countryside and we are delighted that Roann Limited was selected for this project. Residents will be able to upgrade and select from a range of quality Consentino Silestone worktop colours and styles to suit their new kitchen. We have over 30 years of experience in supplying quartz worktops and we thoroughly enjoy transforming kitchen spaces by supplying a selection of kitchen worktops and splashbacks.”

More information about Roann Limited can be found on the website https://www.roann.co.uk/.