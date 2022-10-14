Roann Limited wins contract with David Phillips’ £100 million build-to-rent development

Granite and quartz worktop supplier, Roann Limited, has been appointed by David Phillips FF&E (Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment), to provide 500 units of kitchen worktop materials to the £100 million flat developments, Central Quay, in Glasgow.

Roann Limited is providing over £310,000 worth of Silestone Miami White and Silestone Cemento Spa quartz worktops, to the build-to-rent development, made up of nearly 500 studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

This project comes following an already prosperous year for Roann Limited, with the Wakefield-based business on track to exceed a £9 million turnover for 2023.

Scott Wharton, Sales Director at Roann Limited, comments “As always, we’re thrilled to be appointed as the quartz kitchen worktop supplier for this project! What’s special about this project is the build-to-rent element of the property. Due to the current climate, build-to-rent is growing in popularity, and helps to provide housing for people who want cost-effective and flexible living. We’re delighted to be a part of this scheme and look forward to seeing the finished project!”

More information on Roann Limited and its products is available at www.roann.co.uk.