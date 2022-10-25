RTPI calls on Rishi Sunak to end uncertainty on planning reform and reverse chronic underfunding in the planning system

Following the announcement that Rishi Sunak will take over as Leader of the Conservative Party, the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) calls for clarity on planning reforms and adequate resources for the planning system.

Victoria Hills, Chief Executive of the RTPI said: “Rishi Sunak has pledged to fix our economy and deliver on promises made in the Conservative Party’s 2019 manifesto. But he will need an effective and robust planning system to achieve these goals.

“Our members have shown resilience, and consistent dedication to their profession, but they are concerned that continued uncertainty will delay plans and projects their communities need.

“I have today written to the new Leader of the Conservative Party urging him to provide certainty on planning reforms, adequate funding for planning, and to give local communities a say on what happens in their area. We are actively working to engage government throughout this period of transition, to demonstrate that an effective and robust planning system can be an enabler of economic growth, delivering the affordable homes, public services and critical infrastructure that this country needs.”