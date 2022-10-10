SIG BUILDING SOLUTIONS ENTERS SOLAR CAR PARKING STRUCTURE MARKET

SIG Building Solutions has entered the solar car parking structure market with a range of designs developed to help private and public sector organisations with large parking facilities to capitalise on the opportunities the structures provide for generating solar energy and reducing their carbon footprint.

The move comes at a time when many organisations are seeking to reduce energy consumption in light of recent price increases which, coupled with an increased demand for EV charging points, means interest has never been greater.

Designed and manufactured in the UK from UK held steel stock, SIG Building Solutions’ solar car parking structures can be developed, manufactured and delivered in a matter of months, depending on planning approvals, working alongside solar system providers and principal contractors.

With £25 million worth of solar car parking structure projects already in the pipeline for SIG Building Solutions, including large commercial and industrial schemes, the business is well positioned to continue to meet the growing demand.

Guy Chilvers, SIG’s Solar PV business development manager, has spent ten years in the solar market, including five years specialising in solar car parking designs with involvement in projects such as Bentley Motors, Crewe, and Falkirk Council’s EV Hub, which has 200 parking spaces and was officially opened in September 2020.

He says, “With solar car parking structures, any organisation with a significant area of parking space, can generate power and save money. Solar car parking structures provide real potential for saving on energy expenditure, for supporting EV charging points and for reducing your carbon footprint. At the same time, the watertight canopies help to protect vehicles from the elements. Our structures are designed to have a fully watertight canopy, guttering and cable containment.”

In 2017 SIG Building Solutions company Steadmans manufactured the steel framing for the Bentley Motors solar car parking structure in Crewe, which covers 1,200 car parking spaces and provides 25 per cent of the electricity demand for the factory. Darren Hall, Steadman’s commercial director, said, “Having supplied the steelwork for the Bentley project we are excited to have re-entered the market using the latest technology.”

During 2022 SIG Building Solutions has developed a range of solar car parking structure designs for the commercial market with the aim of providing an ‘off-the-shelf’ solution at a price which will make car park solar even more viable. The investment has resulted in unique structural designs that require less steel, so reducing the cost, and can be installed efficiently to minimise disruption to car parking during installation.

SIG offers a choice of canopies depending on clients’ requirements and on-site analysis. The options are based around three main designs: a double gull wing design ideal for east/west facing panels giving maximum kWhs per space; a double mono version providing maximum area for south facing PV panels; and a single row structure allowing for three PV panels in portrait specifically designed for EV charge points.

To specify the most effective structure, SIG Building Solutions undertake a complete analysis of potential car parks, looking at location, shading, drainage and power requirements. The location of the canopies within the car park and orientation of the PV solar panels is vital to generating power and obtaining a good return on investment, says Guy Chilvers. Renders of the site are produced to support the quotation and these can be used for planning applications.

“Hospitals, schools, leisure centres, airports, office complexes, factories, shopping centres and railway station car parks – really the scope for generating solar power via a car parking structure is tremendous,” adds Guy Chilvers.