SO RESI LAUNCHES NEW SHARED OWNERSHIP APARTMENTS IN THE ‘UTOPIA’ OF HERTFORDSHIRE

Blending city and countryside lifestyles, Welwyn Garden City is quickly becoming an untapped hotspot for those wanting to be within touching distance of London but surrounded amongst acres of green space. SO Resi’s latest launch in the so-called ‘Utopia’ of Hertfordshire will see the new homes enter the affordable property market which has experienced a boom in 2022.[1]

Sitting in landscaped gardens and designed around the iconic Shredded Wheat Factory, SO Resi Welwyn Garden City complements the area’s rich heritage. All apartments will benefit from private balconies and terraces to enjoy the local scenery. The new homes are available through shared ownership with prices starting from £68,750 for a 25% share. Residents then have the opportunity to purchase more shares through a process known as ‘staircasing’, which enables them to eventually own 100% of the property.

Founded by Sir Ebenezer Howard 102 years ago, this ‘garden city’ was designed to give residents the best of both worlds. The town, which includes a 126-acre park, sits a 29-minute train journey from London Kings Cross making it an ideal balance of the two. It also offers a fortnightly food and craft market, unique pubs in the outlying villages as well as largescale community initiatives including the Barn Theatre which hosts the Welywn Drama Festival annually in May.

Kush Rawal, Director of Residential Investment at SO Resi, comments, “SO Resi Welwyn Garden City is our second development to launch in the town highlighting the need and want for accessible properties in the area. With a combination of fast connections to London and ample green countryside, we have seen interest from young professionals, especially those who are first time buyers, wanting to get the best of both worlds without breaking the bank especially during the current economic climate. We are proud that our shared ownership scheme here will offer buyers an opportunity to get onto the property ladder in a commuter hotspot at an accessible cost.”

SO Resi Welwyn Garden City is also ideal for those seeking access to an adventurous lifestyle. The Gosling Sports Park sits on the development’s doorstep, offering a dry ski slope, a cycling velodrome, driving range and athletics track to name but a few of its amenities. As well as this, the two large lakes providing opportunities for residents to enjoy a variety of water sports at the activity centre. The area is also home to a variety of ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ Ofsted primary schools and secondary schools, with GCSE and A-Level results recorded well above average.

SO Resi Welwyn Garden City is a collection of one, two and three-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £68,750 for a 25% share in a one-bedroom apartment [full market value £275,000]. To find out more, visit www.soresi.co.uk or call 020 8607 0550.

