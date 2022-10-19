State-of-the-art ophthalmic theatre handed over to Isle of Wight NHS Trust

Modular healthcare facility and solutions provider, ModuleCo Healthcare Limited, has successfully handed over a new ophthalmic theatre to St Mary’s Hospital, which was built using modern methods of construction (MMC).

The bespoke modular operating theatre and recovery unit will be instrumental in helping the Trust clear the backlog in ophthalmic treatment on the island and surrounding areas.

Modular healthcare construction specialists, ModuleCo Healthcare (MCH) has successfully delivered a new state-of-the-art ophthalmic theatre at St Mary’s Hospital, part of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

Alongside manufacturing partner, ModuleCo, MCH delivered the project in just 20 weeks from order to handover, with most of the work, including the design, manufacture and pre-install quality checks being completed off site, before the six individual modules were shipped over to the island.

The new high-specification theatre will become a dedicated space for ophthalmic care, providing the Trust with much-needed additional surgical capacity, allowing the hospital to treat up to 18 more patients a day – a 40 per cent increase in their current surgery capacity.

This additional capacity will also reduce the number of patient referrals to NHS Trusts off the island, allowing more residents to receive essential care closer to home. The new theatre also releases an existing theatre on site currently used for ophthalmology cases, allowing the Trust to treat more urology, general surgery and gynaecology cases.

The facility itself includes an Ophthalmic Theatre and two large separate male and female recovery suites, designed to suit the specific needs of the hospital.

The provision of the facility has been made possible by the trust agreeing to a 5-year Hire Agreement, reducing the need for the trust to find upfront capital for the project.

Mr Philip Moradi, Clinical Lead for Ophthalmology at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“The new theatre is an incredible opportunity to deliver high volume modern cataract surgery in a 21st century setting.

“Our patients will also benefit from reduced waiting times, there will also be over £2million investment into the theatre, pre-operative cataract analysis equipment, a 2-step treatment pathway to surgery, a dedicated retina and cataract suite and the ability to access virtual clinics.”

Alan Wilson, Managing Director at MCH, said “We’re delighted with the outcome of this project for Isle of Wight NHS Trust and are proud to be supporting St Mary’s Hospital by providing additional ophthalmic capacity on the island.

“This project goes a long way in delivering social value for Isle of Wight residents, retaining core services on the island and allowing St Mary’s Hospital to increase their ophthalmic surgical capacity by around 40 per cent.

“Working alongside our manufacturing partner ModuleCo, we were able to successfully deliver this project in just 20 weeks from order to handover – a significantly quicker time than a traditional build. It’s a great example of the value NHS Trusts can unlock by choosing true offsite construction, together with the flexible rental agreements we offer, allowing solutions that are financially viable and delivered quickly without any compromise on quality and patient care.”