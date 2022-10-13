Stonewater celebrates 5000th home opening

A new development located in Newhaven, East Sussex, on the former Parker Pen factory site, has marked leading social housing provider, Stonewater’s 5000th new home completed since the association’s formation in 2015.

Representatives from Stonewater, including Chairman Sheila Collins, CEO Nicholas Harris, as well as members of the development team that have been involved in the project, welcomed the Mayor of Newhaven, Councillor Paul Boswell to the site opening, which took place recently.

The scheme, called Safford Park, incorporates 145 new homes being built on the former Parker Pen factory site and close to the River Ouse, which will provide a range of affordable housing options for residents.

Developed by Hill Partnerships, an award-winning house builder that operates across London and the Southeast, the Safford Park scheme is the first collaboration between Stonewater and the construction firm.

Each of the homes have been built to EPC B energy rating standards and offer electric vehicle charging points. The development will also incorporate a community garden and allotment space to encourage environmentally friendly living.

Stonewater, which is renowned for its inclusion of public art at its developments has paid homage to the history of the site with the artistic display for Safford Park. The entranceway to the development will be home to two oversized fountain pen nibs, while further nods to the Parker Pen history will be seen in pen lid shaped bollards and nib shaped railings that will be installed across the site.

Nicholas Harris, CEO at Stonewater said: “We’re hugely proud to have reached our 5000th home achievement and at such a fantastic development at Safford Park, which really showcases the quality of sustainable homes we have built over the last seven years. Achieving this significant milestone is a testament to the team and our partners that have worked with us across every project that Stonewater has delivered to get us to this point.”

Jonathan Layzell, Executive Director – Development at Stonewater “The site in Newhaven is incredibly important, not only to the local area where affordable housing is needed, but also to our overall mission to delivering good quality homes to people who need them most.

“While we take a moment to celebrate the work that has got us to this point, we also look forward, as a team, to the next milestone, and beyond.”

Paul Boswell, Mayor of Newhaven said: “I was delighted to be asked to attend the ceremony to mark the construction of the Stonewater’s 5000th home. The development in Newhaven is an attractive mix of houses and apartments of various sizes. New homes in our town are in high demand and I’m sure it won’t be long before all these quality properties are fully occupied.





Harvey Dhami, Deputy Regional Director at The Hill Group comments: “We would like to congratulate Stonewater for achieving this impressive milestone and are delighted that homes at our Safford Park development have contributed to the 5,000 new homes provided. These energy efficient homes will deliver much needed affordable housing for the local community at Newhaven and ensure current and future generations can enjoy living in a high-quality sustainable home.”





The development also provided opportunities for engagement with the local community. Strong links were established with students studying construction at Sussex College, who were invited to attend regular site visits and meet staff working on site, while children at the local primary school were involved in a poster competition showcasing what they like about their local area, with the winning posters displayed on site.

The Hill Group also employed a number of local students at the site and plumbing apprentice, Kai Sol was presented with a new tool bag as a sign of appreciation for his involvement in the project at the opening event.