TG Lynes ploughs investment into plant hire

The plant hire offering of leading heating, plumbing and air movement materials supplier TG Lynes has been enhanced by a substantial six-figure investment.

The Enfield-based business has used the investment to further increase the size and variety of its range.

More than 350 products are now available to hire from TG Lynes including benches, compressors, dehumidifiers, drills, gas bottles, pressguns, grinders, ladders, hand tools, staging and trestles.

Steven Watts, recently appointed Plant Hire Manager at TG Lynes, said: “This is a significant development for our plant hire offering which already has a strong reputation for reliability and excellent customer service.

“Extending our range will make a real difference to the day-to-day work of commercial heating and mechanical services engineers, particularly when they are seeking a piece of equipment they are using sparingly.

“Convenience is a big part of our offering and giving customers the chance to purchase their materials and complete their plant hire requirements in a one-stop-shop is a real benefit which many companies operating a solely hire offering simply can’t provide.”

Further investment is planned for 2023.

Amongst the manufacturers that feature strongly in the TG Lynes hire range are Armorgard, Viega and REMS, for which TG Lynes is an authorised service depot, the only one in London and the South-East.

All products are tested before each hire and are available on a minimum one-week agreement.

Steven heads up a five-strong hire team at TG Lynes, including Gaetan Rene – part of TG Lynes Plant Hire for more than 45 years – and REMS service and calibration technician Nick Bryce.

Leighton Hibbert specialises in Armorgard products while Cyrett Campbell focuses on customer service and latest hire trends.

Steven added: “I’m privileged to have a strong, talented and knowledgeable team who are completely focused on delivering the best possible service to our customers and ensuring reliability and availability of hire equipment at all times.

“People buy from people and I couldn’t have asked for a better group to deliver our hire offering.”