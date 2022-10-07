The Momentum Group adds Aviation House to its growing property management portfolio

The Momentum Group has been awarded the property management contract for Aviation House, Estuary Business Park, Speke, Liverpool.

The Grade A office accommodation close to Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport, adds 18,000 sq ft of space under management to The Momentum Group’s growing portfolio of property management instructions and fits with the Group’s aspirations for continued growth.

The appointment adds to the Momentum Group’s growing property management instructions including those in the city centre – 18-20 Church Street, and Princes Building and One Temple Square on Dale Street.

A spokesperson for the landlord said “The Momentum Group’s credentials and commitment to continued high level service delivery is what mattered to us. Having heard about their service delivery and the difference they have made to the buildings they manage, it made perfect sense for us to award the property management contract to this growing and agile team.”

“The Momentum Group truly meets our desire to manage and maintain high-quality buildings to help our tenants’ businesses thrive and we are delighted to be working with them.”

Chris Bliss, Director, and Co-Founder of The Momentum Group commented “It’s a privilege to be invited to deliver the property management services for Aviation House. To be able to continue the momentum with the team, proves our commitment to high service delivery for our clients and their tenants. It is testament to our approach that treating client investment as our own to realise the property potential does make a difference.”

“This adds to our growing portfolio of property management instructions and our commitment to continued growth in the region. We are now managing more than 140,000 sqft of retail, commercial, and residential space through our property management team.”

The Momentum Group were appointed by Redevco earlier this year to manage the 80,000sqft Church Street site, now the home to Decathlon and Storeaway.