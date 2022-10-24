Things To Do in Basement

Are you bored with your idea of fun? What about having a spot of fun in your basement rather than running out of things to do, right? Now, sometimes having some fun in the underground basement can be exhilarating. However, a good basement underground mapping is necessary first before you start having some fun in it. This basement mapping will allow you to have a spot of fun in your basement and not worry anymore about something getting broken.

If you’re starting a basement remodeling project, you’re probably excited about turning your dingy, dark basement into a beautiful and functional space. So, before you get started, here are the most popular uses of the basement.

1. Home Bar

If you’re looking to kick back and relax, consider having a home bar. With a home bar, you can pull up a chair or sofa and call up your favorite cocktail. Of course, having a bar space in your home means you don’t have to venture to a bar or liquor store. You can even find home bar supplies online and have them delivered right to your door.

2. Game Room

A game room in the basement for parties and family get-togethers is a great idea. It is multi-functional, allowing you to play card games, board games, and video games. A game room in the basement also makes a wonderful place to hang out. Kids can play video games with their friends, and adults can play cards, board games, and more.

3. Den or Informal Living Room

The den or informal living room is one of the most important rooms in your home, as it’s where you spend most of your time. Whether you’re reading or watching TV, relaxing, or having a conversation with a friend, it’s the place you’ll want your home to feel warm, welcoming, and comfortable.

4. Wine Cellar

The wine cellar is one of the most desirable rooms in any home. It’s a place to keep wine and other alcoholic beverages at the perfect temperature and a place where you can sit back, relax and enjoy your favorite drink.

5. Theater / Media Room

A basement is a great place for home theaters and entertainment centers. A home theater gives you the same experience as the movies themselves, minus the long trip to the theater. A theater is perfect for entertaining guests, while a media room is great for watching your favorite movies and television shows. A home theater and media room will keep your guests entertained and allow you to relax while they’re in your home.

6. Library

When planning your basement remodel, you’ll likely want to think about more than just the square footage. The most used room in the basement, besides the bathroom, is often the basement library. It’s one of the most popular uses of the basement in your home. Libraries can offer space for books, toys, puzzles, games, and anything in between. A library can be as elaborate or simple as you want it to be.

7. Extra Storage

Everybody needs to store things. Whether it’s that new Star Wars toy you’ve just received or an extra box of clothes you brought with you from the move, it’s important to have somewhere to store it. Basements are ideal for this purpose. In fact, basements can be turned into the ultimate storage area.

8. Workout Room / Home Gym

A basement workout room is a great place to work out. Basements give you plenty of room, have heat and air conditioning, and offer lots of natural light. You can even make your basement a workout space, including working out. You can lift weights and do different types of cardio. You can make a DIY gym by recycling exercise equipment you already have, or you can buy new gym equipment for your home.

9. Playroom

Kids love playing, and they love having their own space to play. It is a “safe” place for them to play and run around and ‘be a kid.’ If you have a large basement, you can turn it into the ultimate playroom for your kids.

10. Additional Bedroom(s)

When remodeling your basement, one idea to consider is to add a bedroom. Building up the basement (or adding a second story) is one of the most expensive home improvement projects a homeowner can undertake, but adding an additional bedroom in the basement is typically much less expensive than building an entirely new structure.

11. Bathroom

The bathroom in the basement is a space filled with opportunity. It is on the same level as the laundry, food prep, toys, and laundry. It is the perfect space to add in storage, a sink, add in a shower, or even create a half bath. With a bathroom in the basement, you don’t have to take the steps or climb stairs to get to the main level bathroom.

12. Nooks

A basement is a place that many homeowners try to keep clean and organized. Basements can take a lot of work to keep clean, and clutter can build up quickly. Luckily, more homeowners are learning that a nook is a great way of storing things that are rarely used.

13. Kitchenette / Kitchen

The basement is the ideal place for a kitchenette or kitchenette renovation. The basement tends to be humid and damp, so any kitchen problem will manifest first in the basement. Since basements are generally unfinished, they are easy to clean and maintain.

14. Home Office

Basements are great spaces to set up home offices. They are usually quite spacious and have a generally high ceiling. The basement of your home is probably the one space in your house where you’ll be most comfortable, and that’s exactly what you need if you’re setting up an office in your home.

15. Utility / Laundry Room

Having a laundry room in the basement can be really helpful—especially if you have a large family or lots of guests. If you have room, having a laundry room in the basement can add a lot of convenience to your overall home

16. Craft Room or Workshop

Consider a basement craft room. Putting a craft room in your home can make it easier and more convenient for you to work on various projects.