Virtual Data Rooms Features and Pricing

Data Room Providers Compared in Terms of Features & Pricing

What is VDR? A virtual data room is an Internet site usually set up for a specific term and for a specific purpose, that gives authorized users access to a secure database of documents, according to their access rights.

Want to keep your personal files safe? Are you afraid that important company’s documents will be stolen? Or perhaps you do not trust one of your colleagues and want to prohibit viewing some secret information? Then try electronic software that guarantees safety of everything you want. No one will have access to the papers unless you allow it. Select your best provider and never worry about privacy.

Who Use the Data Room Software

The virtual data room is definitely an indispensable invention. To whom? What can a virtual data room be used for and how? In almost any situation where a company needs to provide simultaneous access to confidential information to several people:

analyzing corporate records;

building a document archive;

audit;

preparation of an initial public offering (IPO);

mergers and acquisitions;

searching for and providing information to investors;

bankruptcy and restructuring;

preparation for obtaining certificates for medical drugs or other scientific developments.

Domestic businesses everywhere are striving for efficiency, constantly optimizing all processes within the company. This trend extends to corporate systems, technical upgrades, and ensuring a higher level of information security.

At the same time, every organization has a large proportion of office employees who are used to working “the old-fashioned way,” approving documents in printed form or by email.

Very often, especially in government organizations, employees work together with colleagues to coordinate documents on paper in meeting rooms, exposing the company to risks. So data rooms are very handy. Information security managers have different requirements. The security of such virtual environments is important and is ensured by well-designed technical characteristics. The functionality of modern virtual rooms allows moderate user actions inside the system and upload activity logs. Let’s find out what the best virtual dataroom providers are and how they differ from each other.

Best Data Room Price and Feature Comparison

Today, you can find many software technologies such as data room solutions on the market. They can vary in terms of features offered, price, level of customer support, etc. Below you can find three of the most widely used virtual data room solutions. You can use them in any business, regardless of their scale. Check the information below to make the right decision.

DealRoom

DealRoom dataroom software is a handy tool that helps bring all project participants together in one controlled environment. VDR allows you to conduct due diligence in a fully secure environment. You can easily collaborate with third parties by granting access to certain documents. VDR allows you to work with the most available file formats and download them in unlimited quantities.

A revolutionary feature of this data room provider is that it uses machine learning, which simplifies single-type tasks and reduces errors. It is the best way to simplify and speed up the workflow. The price of this software depends on many factors, so you need to determine your needs and contact the provider to find out how much it will cost you.

Clinked

Want data room private equality? Then chose Clinked. It is a state-of-the-art cloud-based collaboration solution for any project. With it, you can bring all team members together in a single environment, monitor, log onboarding, collaborate with third parties, and more. It also offers JotForm integration, Google Workspace, and more.

The Clinked client portal itself can be modified and tagged to suit your needs. The provider offers both a web version and downloads of the official mobile apps for Android and iOS. Clinked offers 4 pricing packages – Lite, Standard, Premium, and Enterprise. Price starts from $83- $836.

SecureDocs

Need the fastest software ever? SecureDocs online data room software provider is definitely for you. It is extremely user-friendly software with a nice design. Set up in less than 15 minutes. Data room pricing starts at $250 per month. The company has a fixed pricing model and offers a 14-day trial.

How to Choose the Best Provider?

So, if you do need virtual data rooms, it remains to determine how to choose a provider. At first glance, it is similar to choosing an Internet provider, so you can approach the procedure with the following criteria:

Simplicity, usability and intuitiveness of the virtual data room interface. It will reduce the loss of time for learning and the number of possible errors from incorrectly performed actions. The possibility and the way of transferring information from paper to electronic form by the provider (important if there is initially a large amount of paper documentation). Degree of information protection. In principle, the information security methods are approximately the same for all providers, so this point is more related to the degree of paranoia of the seller and of the potential buyers. Placement of data. You need to decide where you prefer to store your confidential data – on the provider’s equipment or on your servers.

Virtually all modern data room services, unlike public cloud storage, have two delivery options: hosted and on-premises, which allows you to use the solution and store data both at the service provider and within the organization. Of course, the second hosting option is more suitable for IT mature companies that are aware of the value of their data and the risks associated with its leakage.

Using a secure VDR space together with invisible document labeling. Implementation of such a solution in a company will enable you to create a preventive effect and to identify the source in case of information leakage.