Willmott Dixon, the UK’s leading independent construction and property services company, has been selected for the construction of 55 affordable homes and two community centres by the London Borough of Brent. With a value of over £30 million, the work will be delivered under two contracts.

“We are looking forward to working with Willmott Dixon. Our partnership will help to deliver high quality and affordable homes for Brent residents, creating a fairer and more equal society for everyone,” commented Cllr Knight, Cabinet Member for Housing, Homelessness and Renters Security.

The largest of the two projects is the £17.3 million Brent Indian Centre project, which involves the demolition of an existing building. The building would then be replaced with a new community facility and 29 affordable homes. The current building’s occupants, the Brent Indian Community, will move into the new development, which will include a large multi-purpose hall, commercial kitchen, offices and an IT training room.

Meanwhile, the second contract is the £13.6 million Learie Constantine Community Centre project, which will also see a building demolished to make way for the Learie Constantine Centre’s new home, along with 26 new homes made up of one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

“We’re delighted to be extending our track-record of building homes in London through our work on both the Brent Indian and Learie Constantine Community Centres for the London Borough of Brent. We’re looking forward to being a part of the community during our time in the borough and once completed, the new centres and homes will provide fantastic facilities for local residents,” said Chris Tredget, Managing Director at Willmott Dixon’s London and East business.

Willmott Dixon was procured on both contracts via the SCAPE Construction framework and these schemes are the latest the company is working on in London. Willmott is currently on site at Frank Towell Court, providing 102 new homes in Feltham on behalf of Hounslow Council, while also delivering 112 homes for Westminster City Council at 300 Harrow Road. In east London, Willmott Dixon is building over 500 homes for Be First in Barking and Dagenham.

Building, Design and Construction Magazine | The Home of Construction and Property News