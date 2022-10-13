World’s leading virtual care provider expands with new Brighton HQ

Teladoc, the world’s leading provider of virtual healthcare services to a wide range of insurers, large corporates, affinity groups and the NHS, has completed a relocation to larger premises in Brighton to support its sustained growth. The fit-out to its 330sq m offices was completed by BRAC Contracts, the second such project it has delivered at Aspect House on Queen’s Road in the past few months.

Active in the UK market for over 10 years, Teladoc has grown rapidly, and following the Covid-19 pandemic when this growth was further boosted, it became apparent that larger premises would be needed. Larger premises, however, needed to also meet specific post-pandemic needs as Rachel Austwick, Office Manager, explains:

“Having been based in Brighton for three years, we were acutely aware of how well established the area is for the digital, professional and health industries, so we were keen to remain here as the team grew further. However, it was imperative to make the new offices not only modern, but also flexible, accessible and above all a safe environment to which we could welcome staff and those who visit us for face-to-face meetings.

“We spent a significant amount of time looking for the right location and when we found Aspect House it ticked so many boxes. Not only is it a stone’s throw from both the train and bus stations, it also offered the accessibility needed for a business that welcomes visitors with mobility issues. The floor itself had great potential, offering us the chance to create from scratch our own meeting room spaces and breakout area.”

The Category-B fit-out work that BRAC Contracts carried out on the fifth floor which is now occupied by Teladoc, has been comprised of M&E alterations, stud partition walls and glass partitions, kitchen and break-out area installations, and the complete refurbishment of the bathroom facilities.

Commenting on the work, Rachel continues:

“It’s always nice to receive recommendations for work of this kind, but the benefit that we had was being able to witness first-hand the BRAC team in action on another floor of Aspect House and get to know them that way.

“From our first meeting, it was clear that the BRAC team was professional, knowledgeable and had a great pedigree. Having Tony Saxby, the Project Manager, on site made the experience smooth and the whole team was welcoming and attentive to answering our questions. From the initial quote through to the recent completion and handover, they’ve all been brilliant, and I wouldn’t hesitate in either engaging them again, or recommending them to others.”

Teladoc’s new Brighton base has been designed to accommodate up to 50 team members at any given time ranging from directors, through to clinical staff and support services such as HR and IT.

Concluding, Adam Clark MD at BRAC Contracts said:

“Having successfully managed a commercial fit-out for Jarltech on the 3rd floor of Aspect House, it has been an honour to so quickly be recommended for another similar project in the same building.

“Teladoc’s workload has exploded in the wake of the pandemic and working closely with Rachel and the team, we’ve successfully delivered a workspace that will sustain this busy team in their important work both today and for many years to come.”

