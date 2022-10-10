Zero Carbon Sustainability event launched by housing association at WWF headquarters, Woking

A local affordable housing association serving Surrey, East and West Sussex is relaunching its sustainability event series, with the first event taking place at the WWF Living Planet Centre in Woking.

Greenoak Housing Association which owns and manages 550 homes, is reaffirming its commitment to sustainability through the event, which will take place on 14 October 2022, and is relaunching its commitment to share good practice with others through periodic briefings prior to Covid.

The event will see representatives from Greenoak collaborate with speakers from architects, Studio Partington, and fellow housing association Stonewater. The session, which runs from 12:30pm to 4pm, will cover topics such as building standards for low carbon projects, the urgent transition to becoming a zero-carbon housing provider as well as a panel discussion.

The relaunch of the series follows the announcement earlier in 2022 of a proposed partnership between Greenoak and Stonewater, with the aim of delivering more sustainable new homes and driving the net zero agenda as sector leaders.

Vicki March, Director of Development and Sustainability at Greenoak said: “Climate change mitigation has been at the centre of Greenoak for over 20 years. We adopted our first sustainability policy in 1999 where we moved away from developer-led and design and build schemes to developing low environmental impact housing using expert design teams.

“Our previous series of sustainability events came to an end in 2017 and with delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, now is the perfect opportunity for us to revive our sustainability series to really focus on transitioning to a zero-carbon organisation and sharing our insight from this process.

“By bringing in the expertise from Stonewater, which shares our ambition to grow with a commitment to sustainability, we’re further strengthening the relationship following our partnership proposal.”

Adam Masters, Assistant Director of Environment and Sustainability at Stonewater said: “We’re excited to be participating in the inaugural relaunch of Greenoak’s sustainability series as the relationship between our two organisations is based on a shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

“With a wide range of challenges facing the sector, a partnership with Greenoak will enable us to be at the forefront of combatting environmental issues and the sustainability series is just one of the steps we’re taking to build collaboration.”

Vicki added: “We look forward to welcoming delegates from other housing associations, Councils and organisations across the sector to the event at this highly sustainable and beautiful building, which is the world headquarters of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). We hope the discussions that take place will help inspire others to continue on their own pathway to the important actions needed.”

To register to attend the event, visit https://www.greenoakha.org/news.html or contact ericka.gastaldon@greenoakha.org for more information.