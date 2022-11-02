Aggregate Industries inspires customers to make an ECOPact with special event

40+ senior construction stakeholders come together to learn how the latest in green concrete innovation can contribute to net zero goals

As part of its ongoing commitment to leading the construction industry’s pathway to a more sustainable future, this month saw Aggregate Industries’ London Concrete team hold an exclusive customer day to showcase its revolutionary green concrete range, ECOPact.

Taking place on 12th October at London Concrete’s Battersea plant, the one-off event saw over 40 customers, including construction directors, project managers, quality managers and sustainability stakeholders, come together to learn more about ECOPact and its potential in contributing to sustainability strategy.

During the course of the day, attendees received exclusive presentations from senior leaders within the Aggregate Industries business covering its ambitious sustainability strategy and commitment to driving green building innovation, along with dedicated focus on the carbon benefits of switching to a greener concrete. Alongside this, visitors also got a chance to tour London Concrete’s vast manufacturing plant and see first-hand how ECOPact performs in a series of live demonstrations.

Colleagues from parent group, Holcim’s Research and Development lab in Lyon also attended and shared the latest key digital tools and innovation in sustainable construction. Following the event’s marked success, Aggregates Industries is planning to roll out similar events in other parts of the country in the coming months, starting with Manchester.

“We are delighted that our first ECOPact customer event was such a success, with over 40 major stakeholders from throughout the London region coming along to find out more about ECOPact and the huge impact it can make in delivering on sustainable construction,” said Veronika Elfmarkova, ECOPact Product Manager. “Feedback across the board was fantastic, with many attendees stating it had inspired them as to how the specification choices they make today can support construction’s response to the climate crisis.”

Sarah James, Marketing Manager for Readymix Concrete at Aggregate Industries adds: “Amid growing urgency around the climate crisis, construction continues to come under new pressure to advance environmental priorities and build greener. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean key decisionmakers will have a full grasp of the latest green building solutions available and, more importantly, how they benefit their business.

“With this in mind, our ECOPact event was purposely designed to provide a tangible demonstration of our sustainable ECOPact concrete range in practice and provide an open forum for any questions or enquiries our customers may have. It was a great day had by all and we are now looking to roll it out further afield in the coming months.”

Aggregate Industries’ innovative ECOPact offers a range of green concrete solutions that meets the evolving needs of its customers and clients without compromising on quality. It gives customers a range of options to reduce the CO2 emissions of their concrete supply by between 30% and 70% compared to standard (CEM I) concrete.

For further information please visit ECOPact please visit https://www.aggregate.com/ecopact or email ecopact-aiuk@aggregate.com.