BRETT MARTIN’S NEW INDUSTRIAL ROOFLIGHT CPD STRIKES THE RIGHT BALANCE BETWEEN COST, RISK AND PERFORMANCE

Daylight systems manufacturer, Brett Martin will offer insight into sustainable rooflight features, material choice and optimising design with the launch of its latest CPD entitled Industrial Rooflights – How to Reduce Expense & Risk.

Aimed at helping to educate main contractors, architects, building owners and developers, this new CPD explores the factors that influence cost and risk when using industrial rooflights on logistics buildings, factories and other warehousing.

It is the second in a series of CPD seminars relevant to the specification of rooflights and demonstrates the crucial role of natural light in ensuring buildings meet the stringent efficiency targets for today’s built environment.

Presented by Brett Martin’s dedicated specification managers, this new 45-minute seminar includes discussions and Q & A. Topics covered include:

Sustainability benefits, regulations and futureproofing

Material choice & the effect on visual comfort

System choice and how this influences speed and cost

Rooflight safety and non-fragility

Optimising rooflight design

Technical support & warranties

This seminar is a follow-up to Brett Martin’s Industrial Rooflights & A Low Carbon Future CPD which examines the key performance criteria in terms of regulations and carbon reduction targets.

Commenting, William McDowell – Business Development Manager at Brett Martin Daylight Systems said: “As a leading manufacturer of rooflight products, we are well placed to help educate architects and specifiers about the benefits of industrial rooflights. Our new CPD presentation will help these construction professionals gain an even better understanding of the factors that influence expense and risk when using industrial rooflights.”

