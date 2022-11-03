G F Tomlinson Completes Arnold Town Centre Building

Contractor G F Tomlinson has completed construction works on the AMP building at Arnold Town Centre in Gedling, Nottinghamshire. The flagship scheme benefited from an opening ceremony, attended by Deputy Leader, Councillor Michael Payne, Councillor Jenny Hollingsworth, Chief Executive of D2N2, Will Morlidge, tenants from three of the new units and representatives from G F Tomlinson.

“We’re really pleased to have successfully completed The AMP building and play our part in contributing towards Gedling Borough Council’s pledge to decrease its CO2 emissions by 2030. The flagship building is a significant investment for the local region, which will revitalise the town centre and help to boost the local economy. We look forward to seeing residents enjoy the new shops and eateries and welcoming visitors to the community,” said Craig Stopper, Regional Construction Framework Manager at G F Tomlinson.

Completed through Gedling Borough Council and procured via the SCAPE Regional Construction framework, the £4 million scheme will be creating spaces that will bring a sustainable legacy within the local community. As proof, the two-storey building will be home to new start-up businesses, including a wine tasting experience outlet, a cat and dog accessory and treats store, a cake shop and delicatessen, as well the Post Office.

Funding for the project came from the council’s capital programme budget, which was boosted by a successful bid for the £1.25 million D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund to support town centre improvements. Overall, 40 new jobs have also been created, through business employment and construction of the new buildings.

At the heart of the building’s design are sustainability and renewable energy, with 51 solar panels, natural ventilation points, high efficiency LED lighting and air source heat pumps having been installed. Rainwater retention tanks have also been installed to reduce flood risks and feed the semi-mature trees that have been planted around the public realm to offset carbon emissions.

“We are incredibly pleased that the AMP building is officially complete, and our new tenants will begin moving into this wonderful new building in the heart of Arnold Town Centre,” commented Leader of Gedling Borough Council, Councillor John Clarke.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in helping to get this ambitious project over the line, it has taken a colossal amount of work to get this done by Gedling Borough Council staff, G F Tomlinson and several other partners who all contributed to this project and made it a success. We made a manifesto pledge that we would revitalise the town centre and this will be the jewel in the crown for Arnold,” he concluded.

