Ground-breaking ceremony marks start of building works on new commercial development in Fleckney

The ground has been broken on the start of a 34 week project to build a new commercial development in Fleckney, Leicestershire. The development is located on Churchill Way and the first phase will provide over 12,000 sqft of high quality office and workshop space which will be occupied by a national organisation and benefit the economy by creating significant new employment opportunities for local people. The second phase of the development has detailed planning consent for over 40,000 sq.ft of new commercial space and will provide substantial further employment opportunities for the area.

The land was bought to market by Loughborough based specialist land development and property consultancy Mather Jamie. Alex Reid, Director, said: “This site presented an exciting opportunity for a prospective buyer looking to invest in an ideally-situated development land with planning approval for a range of uses. It has been great to play our part in bringing a much needed and exciting new development to the area.”

Works are expected to be completed by the end of June 2023 and Wilten Construction, based in Market Harborough, has been appointed by the developer, VentURe Properties Group as the main contractor responsible for the full turnkey delivery of the project which will include design, build and office fit out.

Commenting, Matt Moore, Founder of VentURe Properties, said: “VentURe aims to develop commercial space and residential homes across the wider Midlands region. Our Fleckney development represents a significant investment by ourselves and our occupiers and we are delighted to be working with Wilten Construction on the delivery of a development which will benefit the Leicestershire and Harborough District.”

Matt Fry, Director at Wilten Construction, said: “This is another fantastic ground-breaking ceremony for us and we had a great day hosting the project team on site. We have worked hard developing the scheme to meet the clients budgetary and programme expectations and to see this project taking shape on site is a proud accomplishment. We look forward to demonstrating our best-in-class service as this project progresses and building on our relationships with everyone involved to create ongoing reciprocal partnerships.”

Other advisers and project partners on the development include RJA Consultants who are acting as the employers agent, Corporate Architecture Limited, engineering consultants Jackson Purdue Lever and the approved inspector, Assent Building Control Limited.