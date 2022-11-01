National Homebuilder Keepmoat Announce 58 New Affordable Homes in Cheddar

Plans to create an affordable housing community in Cheddar are officially underway, following a confirmed partnership with Alliance Homes.

Looking to bring much-needed homes into the area, partnership housebuilder Keepmoat, along with community based social housing provider, Alliance Homes, will transform the 5.8-acre site into a high-quality sustainable housing community.

Bringing affordable housing to the Somerset area, Steart Farm will offer 29 homes under shared ownership, and 29 as affordable rent.

Well positioned to local transport links, the development lies 10 miles south-east of J21 off the M5 motorway and 11 miles south of Bristol Airport via the A371 and A38, and the new community will feature a local play area, wildlife zone and public open space.

Charlotte Goode, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat said: “We’re incredibly pleased to be working with Alliance Homes to help bring affordable housing to the village of Cheddar, which offers excellent transport links and open green spaces.

“In keeping with our positive environmental practices, the Steart Farm community will be created with sustainability in mind and will be a gas-free development which uses air source heat pumps throughout.

“Over the coming months we look forward to working with the local community and welcoming new residents to the area.”

Iain Lock, Director of Investment at Alliance Homes said: “We’re really pleased to be involved with Keepmoat on this development. Not only will these 58 homes be a big step on our way to developing 2,000 homes over 10 years, but the environmental credentials of the homes meet our plans to be a green and ethical business. This site will be 100% affordable and that has been made possible thanks to a grant from Homes England.”

The Reserved Matters planning application was approved in September 2022, and first completions are expected mid-2024.