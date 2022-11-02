RED CONSTRUCTION LONDON TO DELIVER PRIME RESI ACCOMMODATION WITHIN £17M REDEVELOPMENT OF TOWNSEND HOUSE

RED Construction London, a regional arm to the main contractor RED Construction Group, has announced its appointment to deliver five high-quality residential units within ITC Properties’ £17m redevelopment of Townsend House in the heart of London’s Victoria district.

Located at 5 Greycoat Place in a prominent junction of the City of Westminster, the detailed fit-out project sits within the wider 35,500 sq ft Townsend House development which serves a mix of commercial and residential purposes. Spanning 6,077 sq ft of high-spec residential space, RED Construction London is working with architects Frederick Gibberd and interior design studio, Studio Ashby, to deliver five new apartments, including three multiple bedroom duplexes. All apartments are being fitted out with high-quality features, including bespoke kitchens, coffered timber detailing and natural oak timber herringbone flooring, alongside feature staircases and tailored joinery. Benefitting from the building’s projecting bay windows, the apartments offer breathtaking views across London and are set to be completed in spring 2023.

Complementing the surrounding Art Deco-inspired architecture, Townsend House has been fitted with a contemporary sandstone fascia to the façade with dark bronze spandrels, intricate metal work and scalloped details across the exterior. RED Construction London has worked with a close team of industry professionals to develop the mixed-use six-storey building, including basement space and the creation of retail units along the ground floor, and four floors of high-spec workspace, alongside the premium apartments on the top floor.

David Owen, Operations Director at RED Construction London, commented: “The capital’s heritage and scale present unique construction challenges for projects nestled in its heart; but our RED Construction London team have extensive experience in delivering a broad range of projects, from considered restoration work to new builds and fit-outs. It has been a great pleasure to deliver not only the grand development of Townsend House, but now the residential units as an additional project too, testament to our team’s professionalism and quality of work.”

Peter Walder, an advisor for ITC Properties, also commented: “ITC Properties’ vision for Townsend House has been successfully realised through the work of RED Construction London. The team had facilitated such strong work throughout the build process that there was no question as to who the main contractor would be to deliver the additional residential units. This, and their understanding of our needs, made RED Construction London the perfect partner for this development.”

Ben Hills, Partner, Frederick Gibberd, added: “With its beautiful and bespoke finishings, the Townsend House residential project has been a great opportunity to work with an outstanding group of professionals and we are very proud of the work we have achieved within the team.”

The news follows RED Construction London’s recent appointment on CIFI and Arbrook Land’s £9m commercial and retail scheme, 19 Dacre Street, situated close to St James’s Park. Specialising in development and refurbishment opportunities in the prime Central London area, Arbrook Land has instructed RED Construction London to restore and extend an existing office building comprehensively.