Stoford gets North West’s biggest warehouse scheme underway

Work is progressing on construction of a new 667,000 sq ft UK parts distribution centre at Ellesmere Port.

Leading commercial property developer, Stoford is delivering the new state-of-the-art logistics development on a 38.7 acre site at West Road, Hooton Park Airfield.

The building has been pre-let to Peugeot, a subsidiary of the global automaker Stellantis Group and is the biggest single cross-docked warehouse to be developed in the North West this year.

Stoford is targeting the highest level of building sustainability certification for the new development, including BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ and an EPC ‘A’ rating. It will be certified as net zero carbon in operation for the base build works.

The building will provide office accommodation and features including photovoltaic roof panels, rainwater harvesting, LED lighting and an energy monitoring system. Staff will also benefit from an external wellbeing area, bicycle storage and EV car charging points.

Stoford has sympathetically designed the building to preserve the integrity of the existing listed structures on the former airfield, which will see the ground and building floor levels of the new facility recessed into the existing slope.

Winvic Construction Ltd has been appointed as contractor to deliver the works. It is anticipated that the building’s steel frame will be in place by the end of 2022, with the development programmed for completion in the second half of 2023.

Singapore Exchange listed Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is forward funding the new development and has acquired the freehold for a total consideration on a completed basis of £101 million.

Jamie Craig, UK Director for Parts Distribution at Stellantis, said: “The incredible progress on the site is a credit to Stoford and Winvic. The sheer scale of the development is impressive in every way. I am looking forward to the day when we can move our UK parts distribution centre into the building.”

Dan Gallagher, Joint Managing Director of Stoford said: “This is a modern, purpose-built distribution building that will create new jobs and deliver significant economic benefits. Sustainability has been a key factor throughout the design process, with consideration given to minimising embodied carbon and reducing the building’s energy consumption. The development forms part of the expansion of Ellesmere Port and will ensure the longevity of Hooton Park as a significant employment site.”

Robert Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of the REIT Manager, said: “The forward funding acquisition presents an excellent opportunity to add a state-of-the-art logistics facility to FLCT’s growing UK logistics and industrial portfolio. With a committed 15-year lease term to Peugeot, a subsidiary of the global automaker Stellantis Group, the property will serve as its national distribution centre upon completion. The property will be developed to high building and sustainability specifications and will meet BREEAM5 ‘Outstanding’ and EPC6 A rating.

“The property will mark FLCT’s fourth logistics and industrial investment in the UK and is strategically sited in a well-established logistics and industrial precinct in UK’s North West, which will enable us to deepen FLCT’s presence in the attractive UK logistics real estate space, while supporting our objectives of delivering sustainable long-term value to our unitholders.”

Winvic’s Head of Industrial, Distribution and Logistics, Danny Nelson, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Stoford once again and to add another low carbon industrial facility to our roster of live projects. The relationships already built with the Stellantis team are driving the facility forward and we look forward to exceeding their expectations all the way to delivery in the second half of 2023.”

Gemma Davies, Director of Economy and Housing at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “This is another significant investment in Ellesmere Port, not only does the new building contribute to the green credentials we are striving for, it continues the historic association Ellesmere Port has with the motor industry and creates a new modern workplace.”