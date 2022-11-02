Willmott Dixon Interiors chosen for new life sciences hub in Oxford

Willmott Dixon Interiors has been appointed to deliver a new biomedical research and development facility in central Oxford.

The fit-out and refurbishment specialist contractor will redevelop two former retail warehouse assets on Botley Road into c.65,000 sq. ft of world-class laboratory and creative office space.

Known as Inventa, the redevelopment is being delivered on behalf of a joint venture between property developer, Mission Street, and BentallGreenOak, a global real estate investment management advisor, which acquired the property in 2021.

Willmott Dixon Interiors will reuse and extend the existing structure of the two warehouse buildings, adding a new internal floor and a colonnade to the north elevation.

The additional floorspace will enable the creation of a new reception area and a combination of sustainable new spaces for market-leading life science companies. They include enhanced common areas and meeting rooms, new collaboration and circulation spaces, breakout areas and café provision, as well as a new cycle centre and shower facilities.

The building fabric will also be substantially upgraded, including a new façade, while new mechanical and electrical services will also be installed.

Externally a cycle and pedestrian route and a newly landscaped car park will create a revitalised visitor experience, with landscaping at the rear of the building doubling as an area for flood mitigation.

Inventa is expected to be complete in summer 2023.

Graham Shaw, managing director at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “Inventa will transform a redundant retail space into an exciting and dynamic science hub in one of the world’s leading research and innovation locations. We will be delivering a sustainable building with high quality facilities that will foster collaboration and meet a growing demand from life sciences companies in central Oxford.”

The project team includes Owers Warwick Architects (Cambridge), Abakus Consulting, Buro Four Project Services and Hilson Moran Partnership.