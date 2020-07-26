Air conditioning systems go a long way in improving comfort and air quality in indoor settings, homes, and commercial premises. The AC helps you beat the heat in summer, making your indoor environment more pleasant to be in. However, not all air conditioning systems work the same. On this note, a portable AC can be more beneficial in various ways compared to split systems and central air conditioning units. For instance, it is a more energy-efficient option in instances where cooling for only one room is needed. Moreover, some come with additional functionalities such as dehumidification, not forgetting that the unit fits better in smaller spaces and can be used on-the-go, say in travel trailers.

In other words, a portable AC unit can be the perfect choice in many situations. It is, however, worth noting that not all mobile ACs are the same either. When choosing a portable air conditioner, there are a few factors to consider to ensure you are making the right investment decision. Some of these may include factors such as size, type, capacity, energy consumption, features, noise levels, drainage, and programmability. But then again, why should you invest in a portable cooling unit in the first place? How do you choose a good one? To answer these burning questions, here are some of the benefits of portable air conditioners and how to pick the perfect one for your needs.

Portable AC Benefits

Among others, some common benefits of having a portable AC include:

1. Great Convenience

If you live in an apartment building, there’s a big chance that they won’t allow you to install your own AC. The same case applies to HOA’s, building regulations, and many city ordinances. The good thing about portable ACs is that they don’t require physical installation. They come as a standalone unit and thus won’t protrude outside your home’s window or structure. What is more convenient is that you can easily relocate it to another room in your home or business premises depending on your needs. As earlier mentioned, people who travel with camper vans and travel trailers can find a portable AC really useful.

2. Fit Well In Smaller Spaces

For those living in a smaller space, especially apartments, portable air conditioners are the perfect solution. This is specifically because no permanent installation is required, so the set up can be really quick and easy. They will also not take much of your window space, meaning that you don’t have to sacrifice your precious views and natural light.

3. Cost-Effectiveness

Apart from cooling your home and making it comfortable, a portable AC can also help cool your energy bills. Unlike a central AC, which has to keep running to cool the entire house or building, a portable AC will only cool the room where it is placed. This means that even if you have a whole-house air conditioning system, you can turn it off and switch to the portable AC whenever you need cooling for only one room. In line with the HVAC energy efficiency changes we’ve seen over the past few years, this can help to significantly lower your energy bills, saving you hundreds of dollars or more by the end of the year. With the energy costs soaring almost every minute, homeowners are increasingly turning to this trick for relief.

4. Cooling On-the-Go

As had been hinted earlier, a portable AC also makes a great cooling alternative for campers, RVs, and travel trailers. Yes, some of these mobile dwelling units come with inbuilt air conditioning systems, but they may not always be reliable. If you’re a frequent vacationer, camper, digital nomad, or recreational traveler, you can never go wrong with investing in a portable air conditioning unit.

5. Cooling + Dehumidification from A Single Unit

Those who live in humid regions will appreciate this benefit most. Many portable air conditioners of this day come with an added dehumidifier feature, which allows the unit to reduce humidity in the room while providing cool air. While beating the heat, your indoor air will also be fresh and drier. It helps keep your family safe from allergies and other health risks associated with high moisture levels in your home or space. Some models allow you to choose between cool-only and dehumidify only modes, making it even more convenient.

How to Choose the Right Portable AC

The best portable AC for your needs will largely depend on your needs. In most cases, this will be determined by the size of your space/home, your budget, and personal preferences. Some factors to consider when picking an Ac may include the following:

Type

There are two main types of portable air conditioning units. These include the single-hose and the dual hose units. While both of them work almost the same, the dual-hose unit is more advantageous since it doesn’t cause negative pressure when cooling your home, making it more energy-efficient.

Cooling Capacity/BTU

A higher BTU rating means a higher cooling capacity. The unit can cool a larger space. Before buying your portable AC, make sure it is the right one for the space that needs cooling.

Size and Energy Efficiency

Modern portable air conditioning units come with features that make them highly efficient in terms of energy consumption. A programmable thermostat, for instance, is a must-have these days when shopping for a cooling unit. Always ensure you have enough space for the unit to fit in the location you want it to cool.

Noise Levels

Some portable ACs can be extremely noisy when operational. Although most of the units on the market produce a noise range of between 48 dB to 60 dB, always go for a quieter unit.

Other Features to Look For

In addition to these, other factors you may want to look for when picking a portable Ac include:

Remote control

Portability (weight, rollers, and handles)

Drainage system

Heating function

Dehumidifier function

Multiple fan settings

And there you have it. A portable AC is the best thing you can invest in as far as indoor cooling is concerned. With the above pointers in mind, choosing the right cooling unit for your needs will be less daunting.