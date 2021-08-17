Common Problems with Tenants and How To Deal with Them

What do you do when you’ve got a tenant who seems to be causing problems? Many landlords and property managers have encountered this problem, and the result is a very frustrated landlord. Understanding the reasons why tenants behave as they do and what that means for your rental business will help you develop a workable strategy for managing this often difficult relationship.

Bad tenants can take on many forms, from the irresponsible to the frankly criminal. Here are some common problems with tenants and tips for dealing with them.

Late or Partial-Paying Payers

Since landlords manage properties, they often see tenants as customers. Failing to look at it from the tenant’s perspective and understand why they might be late in paying rent, however, will only lead to problems.

Landlords need to identify who their most profitable, reliable and long-term tenants are early on in the relationship. And once they do, landlords should strive to retain them as much as possible by building a good personal relationship with them and communicating effectively.

Whiners

A landlord who has a tenant who is a constant complainer may finally have to evict them. The strategy will depend on the landlord’s reason for wanting to get rid of the tenant.

A tenant who sublet without permission or a lease is another example of a troublemaker, as well as one who causes a major disruption in the apartment complex or building.

Indulgent Pet Owners

Landlords face different problems from pet owners every day. Most often face premises liability issues with pet faeces, urine, damaged property and general disturbance to neighbours.

Many pet owners are reasonable, but some pet owners let their animals do what they want and disregard the property rules. It is important for landlords to have a clause in the tenancy agreement that covers renting with pets (such as size, number, and appropriate care) and address the potential cost of damages to the property.

Landlords should also be aware that tenants can be held responsible for the behaviour of their pets and must be willing to follow through on any eviction proceedings.

Destroyers

Even the best tenants can damage your property. The first step is to sanction them immediately in writing for damage and then begin the eviction process. Don’t let tenant problems ruin your home, your cash flow, or your peace of mind.

You can protect your property with insurance. Landlord insurance is a type of insurance that covers your own possessions and liability in case of lawsuits or claims from damage caused to property and/or bodily injury. It can also cover damage to the inside of your home caused by your tenants if you have chosen to rent out your house.

Conclusion

Solving common problems for tenants is one of the hardest but most profitable duties of a landlord. Some problems may be as simple as returning calls or messages. Most problems can be solved with little to no issues, but it never hurts to make sure everything is covered in your tenancy agreement just in case.