New residents now occupy the new homes in Stockton-on-Tees, following national housebuilder, Keepmoat Homes, completing its £2.2 joint venture scheme, and handing over to housing provider Thirteen Housing Group in a development partnership.

The 14 two-bedroom, energy efficient and environmentally friendly bungalows at Elm House were built by Keepmoat Homes in partnership with Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority and Thirteen Housing Group, to provide a desirable place to live for older people and vulnerable residents in the area.

The site is adjacent to Keepmoat Homes’ £21m Sycamores town centre regeneration project which is delivering a further 143 new homes.

“We’re delighted to be involved in the revival of this exciting part of Stockton that’s created new homes where they’re needed most,” said Stuart Poulter, Thirteen’s head of affordable homes delivery. “These bungalows for older people are a stunning addition to the town centre, and it’s been great working with all partners, including Keepmoat, Stockton Council and TVCA, to regenerate an area so close to the shops and amenities in Stockton.”

Ian Prescott, North East Land and Partnerships Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “This is without doubt the quickest ever project in my time at Keepmoat Homes. We were asked to consider the site by the Council in mid-November 2020 and by mid-February 2021 we had obtained planning, secured brownfield grant funding, and signed contracts with Thirteen Housing Group

“By December 2021 all dwellings had been completed – a mere 13 months from us first looking at the site. The provision of much needed affordable homes in such a rapid pace of time is testament to all of those involved at Stockton Council, Tees Valley Combined Authority, Thirteen Housing Group, and the team at Keepmoat Homes as well as our consultants and sub-contractors.

“This illustrates just what can be achieved through strong partnership working, despite Covid and all of the challenges it has created.”

The development forms part of an ambitious partnership plan to regenerate Stockton town centre, creating over 1,000 new homes in Tees Valley on neglected and disused land, following £19.3million funding from Government’s Brownfield Housing Fund.

Councillor Nigel Cooke, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Housing, said: “The bungalows at the former Elm House site are an exciting addition and another piece in the jigsaw as we continue on with our plans to improve every town centre across the Stockton-on-Tees Borough and make them fit for the future.

“We know we have to rejuvenate our town centres and high streets in different ways and encouraging people to live in or nearby them is key to what we’re trying to achieve.”